Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,010 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,397,574 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,209,934,000 after buying an additional 258,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,451,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,411,199,000 after buying an additional 673,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,889,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,732,281,000 after buying an additional 592,064 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,769,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,146,645,000 after buying an additional 444,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,344,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,414,526,000 after buying an additional 56,197 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.51.

Shares of MSFT opened at $115.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

