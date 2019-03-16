Paragon Entertainment’s (PEL) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of LON:PEL traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 526,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,420. Paragon Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

About Paragon Entertainment

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

