Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,101,000 after buying an additional 1,107,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,101,000 after buying an additional 1,107,521 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,701,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,603,000 after buying an additional 777,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,853,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,827,000 after buying an additional 1,855,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,828,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,567,000 after buying an additional 1,078,962 shares during the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

