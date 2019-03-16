Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $420.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.30 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $405.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.37 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.35. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

