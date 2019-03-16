Parsley Energy’s (PE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Parsley Energy from an equal rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE PE opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $65,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,436,000 after buying an additional 901,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,436,000 after buying an additional 901,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,208,000 after buying an additional 865,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,100,000 after buying an additional 261,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $317,442,000 after buying an additional 148,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

