PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of PDLI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. PDL BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $513.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.61.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 472,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 199,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

