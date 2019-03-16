Peel Hunt Raises Forterra (FORT) Price Target to GBX 325

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Forterra to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 342 ($4.47).

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Tuesday. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.50 ($4.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $589.94 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Forterra’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

