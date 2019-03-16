Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Lancashire (LRE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 623 ($8.14) to GBX 618 ($8.08) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lancashire to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 669.91 ($8.75).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 657.50 ($8.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a one year high of GBX 667.50 ($8.72).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £8,671 ($11,330.20).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

