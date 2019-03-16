Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.24

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 187662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.1429 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 297.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 524,204 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,707,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,014,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,354,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

