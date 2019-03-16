Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.23.

Shares of V stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $116.03 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

WARNING: “Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (V)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/personal-capital-advisors-corp-grows-holdings-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.