Pfenex (PFNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

PFNX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 206,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,380. Pfenex has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfenex by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 189,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,219,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,989,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 70,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,550,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 233,517 shares during the period.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

