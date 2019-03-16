Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,039,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,933,000 after purchasing an additional 353,212 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 400,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,376,516.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,992,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,826 shares of company stock worth $13,346,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

