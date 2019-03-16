Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,731,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,598,000 after acquiring an additional 885,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,647,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,684,000 after acquiring an additional 218,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,647,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,493,000 after acquiring an additional 177,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after acquiring an additional 396,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/phillips-66-psx-shares-sold-by-claybrook-capital-llc.html.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.