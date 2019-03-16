Pi Financial Lowers Diversified Royalty (DIV) Price Target to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of $340.91 million and a P/E ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.23, a current ratio of 56.60 and a quick ratio of 56.53.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.180000011042945 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.25%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

