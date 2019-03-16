PIECoin (PIE) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. PIECoin has a market capitalization of $27,051.00 and $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIECoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIECoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003800 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000512 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PIECoin Coin Profile

PIECoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. The official website for PIECoin is www.piecoin.info. The official message board for PIECoin is www.piecoin.net. PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIECoin Coin Trading

PIECoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIECoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIECoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

