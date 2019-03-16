Pillar (PLR) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $20,686.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00393719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.01685459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00232273 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001957 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004901 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

