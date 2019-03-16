Pinduoduo (PDD) Trading Down 1% After Earnings Miss

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) fell 1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.88. 410,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,474,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Pinduoduo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $9,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $57,806,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $2,231,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

