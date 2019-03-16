Pivotal Software (PVTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PVTL traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. 5,237,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,337. Pivotal Software has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 13,700 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $308,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,949 shares of company stock worth $3,549,191.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,175,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Pivotal Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Pivotal Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

