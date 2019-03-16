Plains GP (PAGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plains GP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Plains GP stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.61. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Plains GP news, Director Oscar K. Brown bought 4,400 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $85,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

