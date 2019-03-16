Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell Buys 1,000 Shares

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $15,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLYM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 123,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,619. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 230,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

