PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $791,000 Stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Paul L. Brennan bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $139,874.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

