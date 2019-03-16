Polar Capital LLP Sells 6,095 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Esquire Financial worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Esquire Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.92. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

