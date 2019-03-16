Polar Capital LLP Takes Position in Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,421,000 after purchasing an additional 504,658 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Coherent by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 455,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 11,242.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,570 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 339,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Coherent by 780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after buying an additional 126,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.71.
Shares of COHR stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $223.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.59.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Coherent had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
