Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,651,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $20,060,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $131.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr purchased 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,358.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

