PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of PRA Health Sciences worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

PRAH opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

