Precision Drilling (PDS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $2.60 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.92.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 1,346,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,671. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $702.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,469 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 347,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 111,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 722,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 250,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

