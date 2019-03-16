Premier Health Group (PHGI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Premier Health Group Inc (CNSX:PHGI) shares traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 113,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

About Premier Health Group (CNSX:PHGI)

Premier Health Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a multidisciplinary rehabilitation facility in Santiago, the Dominican Republic. The company offers physiotherapy, massage therapy, and return to work treatment and conditioning services to patients recovering from accidents, surgery, sport injuries, strokes, and other neurological conditions; and pediatric services to infants and children with short term delayed language development conditions.

