PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 21,300 Shares

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 21,300 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $179,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew A. Drapkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 25,000 shares of PRGX Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00.

PRGX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,773. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 million, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. PRGX Global Inc has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.44 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Equities research analysts predict that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PRGX Global by 495.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PRGX Global by 89.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRGX Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PRGX Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in PRGX Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

