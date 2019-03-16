Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $21,575.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 26,913,486 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

