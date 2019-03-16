Primo Water (PRMW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRMW. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 762,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $595.16 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $27,011.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Primo Water by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

