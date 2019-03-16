Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/private-advisor-group-llc-increases-holdings-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.