Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,869,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 221.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 943,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $21.91 on Friday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.34). Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $205,656. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

