Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $229,000 in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114,709 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 34.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Lazard had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WARNING: “Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $229,000 in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/private-advisor-group-llc-invests-229000-in-lazard-ltd-laz-stock.html.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.