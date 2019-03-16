Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2,515.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter.

SYLD stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

