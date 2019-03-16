PROUD Money (PROUD) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.00

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. PROUD Money has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PROUD Money coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, PROUD Money has traded up 84.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PROUD Money alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.73 or 0.02298778 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010735 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000514 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004911 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001961 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001282 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PROUD Money Profile

PROUD Money is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld.

Buying and Selling PROUD Money

PROUD Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PROUD Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PROUD Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PROUD Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PROUD Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.