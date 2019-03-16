Provident Financial’s (PFG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 753 ($9.84) to GBX 664 ($8.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Provident Financial to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 426 ($5.57) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 664.75 ($8.69).

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 583.80 ($7.63) on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 482.10 ($6.30) and a one year high of GBX 722 ($9.43). The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Ken Mullen sold 800 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75), for a total value of £4,744 ($6,198.88).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

