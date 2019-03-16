Proxeus (XES) Market Cap Achieves $2.62 Million

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, Proxeus has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Proxeus has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00373971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.01750656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00238693 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002527 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus launched on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

