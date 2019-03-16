Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,030 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.46, for a total transaction of $4,790,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.10, for a total transaction of $306,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,130 shares of company stock valued at $39,063,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.95.

Tesla stock opened at $275.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.37. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

