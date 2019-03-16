Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LM. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2,451.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 872,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838,021 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

LM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Legg Mason from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Legg Mason from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Legg Mason from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($3.24). The firm had revenue of $704.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.90 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

