Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of McDermott International worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in McDermott International by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 810,030 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in McDermott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDermott International by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDermott International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in McDermott International by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 463,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDermott International alerts:

MDR stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.76. McDermott International Inc has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $23.36.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in McDermott International Inc (MDR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/prudential-financial-inc-has-3-10-million-holdings-in-mcdermott-international-inc-mdr.html.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR).

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.