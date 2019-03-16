Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 55,252 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,252 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 93,520 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the third quarter valued at $708,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,258,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,258,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.92. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,121,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $34,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,388.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $2,723,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Sidoti downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Noble Financial raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

