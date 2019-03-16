Prudential PLC Boosts Position in Domtar Corp (UFS)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3,483.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 877,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,923,000 after purchasing an additional 487,215 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 891,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 327,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,480,000 after purchasing an additional 257,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,480,000 after purchasing an additional 257,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fagan sold 11,834 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $605,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John David Williams sold 47,176 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,467,304.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,307.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,129 shares of company stock worth $7,765,651. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE UFS opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Domtar had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

