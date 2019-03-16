Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,486 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Qorvo worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after buying an additional 128,184 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 169.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 366.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $86.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,904 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

