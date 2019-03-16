Pure Nickel (NIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Pure Nickel Inc. (CVE:NIC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $681,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Pure Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NIC)

Pure Nickel Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group elements, copper, gold, and silver deposits, as well as other base and precious metals. The company holds interests in the William Lake property with 55 claims covering approximately 10,566 hectares located in central Manitoba; and the Manibridge property with 2 claims covering approximately 274 hectares located in Manitoba.

