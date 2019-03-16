Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $5.50.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/putnam-premier-income-trust-ppt-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-21st.html.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.