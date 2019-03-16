PWR Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $233,667.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $233,667.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.02300208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00479991 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023658 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021141 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006660 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

