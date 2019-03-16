Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Zafgen Inc Issued By Wedbush (ZFGN)

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Zafgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for Zafgen’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.78. Zafgen has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $12.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zafgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,598,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 207,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

