Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.20. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02.

In other news, CEO Christopher Michael Cashman sold 8,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $25,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 625.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 333,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,446,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,033,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 899,780 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

