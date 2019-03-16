Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Increased by KeyCorp (USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.17%.

USAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

In other news, Chairman Dennis M. Oates bought 3,822 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,005.40. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,968 shares of company stock valued at $77,998 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.