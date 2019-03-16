Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Issued By Imperial Capital

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) – Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for MSG Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for MSG Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MSGN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 81,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after buying an additional 144,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

